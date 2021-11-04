Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SPR remained flat at $$40.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,026. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.