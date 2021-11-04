Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:SPR remained flat at $$40.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,026. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
