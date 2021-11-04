Splintershards Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $151.44 million and $7.74 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,084,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

