Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sprott by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

SII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

