Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $118.21 and last traded at $118.91. 26,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 509,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

Specifically, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,698 shares of company stock valued at $21,876,546. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -272.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.