SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SPSC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

