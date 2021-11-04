Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 1,653.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 740,708 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

