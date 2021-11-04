Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 185,542 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,542 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

