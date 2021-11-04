STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $57.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $229.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $229.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. The stock had a trading volume of 493,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,671. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.86 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

