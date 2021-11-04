Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of STAF opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAF. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

