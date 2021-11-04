Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $122,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,720 in the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.