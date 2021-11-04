Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.71 ($7.61).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09).
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
