Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.900-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SWK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

