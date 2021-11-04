State Street Corp Has $124.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.66% of Kemper worth $124,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 29.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.69. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

