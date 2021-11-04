State Street Corp Purchases 269,830 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State Street Corp increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.55% of Flowserve worth $134,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE FLS opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.