State Street Corp Purchases 332,094 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $128,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.74 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

