Stephen N. Ashman Sells 15,565 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

