STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-$7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.72. STERIS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $222.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,070. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $237.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.17.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

