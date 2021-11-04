Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 241.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gevo by 6,081.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 76.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEVO stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

