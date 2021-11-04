Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,767 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $191.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $139.08 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.46.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

