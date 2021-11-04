Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $714,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 181.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 141.0% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 234,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $31.62 on Thursday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.