Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Duluth worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Duluth by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duluth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Duluth by 44.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $2,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $464.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

