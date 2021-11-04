Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,700.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,579.50.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $66.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,502.01. 14,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,516. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,674.80 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,397.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,305.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

