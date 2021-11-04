Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Avis Budget Group Put Options (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 109,071 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,472 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $298.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 832.72% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.