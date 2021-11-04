Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ANI Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 968% compared to the typical volume of 188 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $723.09 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

