Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

