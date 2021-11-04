StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SVI stock opened at C$6.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.05. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.52 and a 12 month high of C$6.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1005146 earnings per share for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

