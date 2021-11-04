Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.01

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.01 and last traded at C$23.99, with a volume of 194427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

