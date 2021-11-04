Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.440-$6.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.57.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $195.48. 518,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 129,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,563,126.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

