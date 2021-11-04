Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.456 per share on Friday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

