SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,126 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SunPower by 67.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $32.95 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

