Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Sunrun by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,761 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

