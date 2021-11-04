Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

SDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Superdry stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.59). 911,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,719. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

In other news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

