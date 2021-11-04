SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 66.1% Higher Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $477.55 million and $91.17 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014464 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

