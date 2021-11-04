Sureserve Group’s (SUR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON SUR opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £145.09 million and a PE ratio of 19.15. Sureserve Group has a one year low of GBX 46.55 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.68.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

