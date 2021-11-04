Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Citizens & Northern worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $425.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

