SVB Leerink Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $28.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

