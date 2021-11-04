Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raises Dividend to $1.71 Per Share

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.7125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 40.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on SWDBY shares. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Danske downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

