Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Capitalization Hits $22.69 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and $1.56 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,191,569 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

