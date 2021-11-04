Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SYN remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,790,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,843. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

