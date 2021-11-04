Tadpole Finance Market Cap Tops $2.97 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $19,492.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.90 or 0.00020713 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

