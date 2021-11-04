Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $8.90 on Thursday, hitting $132.51. 1,504,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,811. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 994.93 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $344,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $202,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,478 shares of company stock worth $14,968,625. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

