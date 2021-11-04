Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,788 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 335,416 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Tapestry worth $78,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,870,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 4,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

