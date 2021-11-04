Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

NYSE TPR opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,522 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

