Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.69

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

THRL opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.56) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.14. Target Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 106.80 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a market cap of £739.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

