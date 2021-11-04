TD Securities Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $66.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

PDC Energy stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 22,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,760 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

