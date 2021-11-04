TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

