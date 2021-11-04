TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. TechTarget updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TTGT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.77. 204,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 167.04 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

