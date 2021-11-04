Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $440.73 Average PT from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.73.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE TFX traded down $3.29 on Monday, reaching $344.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $328.50 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

