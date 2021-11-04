Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.68 ($3.15).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €2.35 ($2.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,252,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

