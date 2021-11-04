Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELDF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TELDF stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

